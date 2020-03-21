/ Registrieren

50,-- Euro Guthaben für Congstar für 46,90 Euro kaufen! Seriös?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Congstar Forum" wurde erstellt von fonfatzke, 21.03.2020 um 10:17 Uhr.

  1. 21.03.2020 um 10:17 Uhr #1
    fonfatzke

    fonfatzke New Member

    50,-- Euro Guthaben für Congstar für 46,90 Euro kaufen! Seriös?
    Hallo!

    Ich habe im Internet einen Anbieter gefunden der Prepaidguthaben für D1 und Congstar unter dem Nennwert anbietet. Habe ich bisher so noch nie gesehen.
    50 Euro Guthaben für nur 46,90 Euro!!!
    Hat jemand mit dem Anbieter schon Erfahrungen gemacht?
    Man kann sogar mit PAYPAL zahlen, was ja bedeuten würde der Kauf wäre abgesichert.
    Ich meine wenn es seriös ist dann ist es natürlich ein top Preis.
    Hier mal der Link:
    www.aufladen.advos-versand.de
     
