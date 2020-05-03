/ Registrieren

03.05.2020

  03.05.2020 um 08:16 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert

    Account gehackt?
    Guten Morgen Als ich eben aufgewacht bin, stand Folgendes auf meinem Startbildschirm: „Für deine Telefonnummer wurde ein WhatsApp Registrierungscode angefordert“ und „Aus WhatsApp abgemeldet. Deine Telefonnummer ist nicht mehr auf diesem Telefon registriert. Tippe zum Ansehen.“ Ich habe WhatsApp aufgerufen, kam tatsächlich nicht rein, konnte meine Nummer dann aber verifizieren. Hat da einer meinen Account gehackt? Und was muss ich jetzt unbedingt tun? Habt ihr Tipps für mich? Daaaaaaankeschön!
     
  03.05.2020 um 09:11 Uhr
    Ja, da hat wohl jemand versucht deine Nummer neu zu verifizieren. Mein Tip, aktiviere in den Einstellungen unter Account die Verifizierung in 2 Schritten als zusätzliche Sicherheitsstufe.
     
  03.05.2020 um 09:23 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert

    Danke dir! Und das ist ihm wohl gelungen, ich hatte ja erstmal keinen Zugriff mehr... Die Zwei-Faktor-Verifizierung hab ich vorher gemacht.
    Kann es sein, dass mein ungebetener Gast noch Zugriff auf irgendwelche Daten von mir hat? Ich denke an Passwörter, die auf dem Handy gespeichert sind. Hab überlegt, sie zu ändern, aber vielleicht liefere ich sie ihm dadurch erst recht direkt ins Haus...
     
