"Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre

Dieses Thema im Forum "Instagram Forum" wurde erstellt von Mella, 09.09.2019.

  1. 09.09.2019 #1
    Mella

    Mella Guest

    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    Hey!

    Ich habe keinerlei Ideen mehr, warum mein Instagram spinnt. Seit 2 Monaten immer dasselbe: -Meldung von Instagram: "Dein Account wurde kompromittiert. Du hast offenbar dein Passwort weitergegeben (Nie gemacht), ändere daher bitte dein Passwort um IG weiter nutzen zu können."
    - Ich ändere mein Passwort
    - 1 Std später Meldung von Instagram ohne irgendwas aktiv gemacht zu haben (nichts geliked, keinem neu gefolgt usw): "Deine Aktionen sind 3 Tage lang gesperrt, da du dein Passwort an Dienste weitergegeben hast um mehr Likes zu bekommen."
    - 3 Tage später, Entsperrung, nach einer Stunde gehts von vorne los, Meldung von IG "Dein Konto wurde kompromittiert..." usw.

    Wie kann das sein? Info: Keine Bots, keine automatisierten Likes oder Follow/Unfollow-Programme, zweistufige Authentifizierung, verbunden mit Facebook Konto, auch schon mal Android-Handy getestet obs vllt an meinem iPhone liegt....NICHTS!!

    Wer kann mir helfen? Ich verzweifle komplett!
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 28.09.2019 #2
    unknown

    unknown Guest

    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    Hey, ich habe genau dasselbe Problem. Diese Meldung erscheint, wenn man zu schnell sämtliche Aktionen durchführt.
     
  4. 01.10.2019 #3
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.013
    104
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    Kann natürlich auch sein, dass sein Instagram-Account gehackt wurde. Inzwischen passiert so etwas immer öfters!

    Ratsam ist es ein besonders "starkes" bzw. kompliziertes Passwort zu nutzen und die zweistufige Authenfizierung (dazu wird per SMS ein Code gesendet, sobald ein Fremzugriff erfolgt bzw. jemand von einem anderen Gerät auf deinen Account zugreifen will)zu verwenden.
     
  5. 23.10.2019 #4
    loris

    loris Guest

    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    ich habe exakt dasselbe Problem mit drei meiner Instagram accounts !! ... niemand weiß mir Rat zu geben... das geht fast 1/2 Jahr so.
    <Zuletzt wurde mir geraten, meine drei Instagram accounts (to remove) stillzulegen und danach wieder zu aktivieren (to readd)... hat jedoch auch keine Hilfe gebracht.
    Ich bin noch nicht professionell in Instgram unterwegs, bestenfalls bringe ich das eine und andere Foto unter... das war es dann auch schon. "LIkes und Follows" verteile ich auch so gut wie nicht. seitdem ich hier mit diesen Drohungen von Instagram konfrontiert werde... geraten wird zum Schluß dieser immer wiederkehrenden Mahnung, daß ich das Paßwort ändern soll.
    Auch dies habe ich getan, aber Auswirkungen hatte das überhaupt nicht...
    Auf weiterführende Hilfe von euch bin ich sehr dankbar... Liebe Grüße Peter
     
  6. 02.12.2019 #5
    SuLi

    SuLi Guest

    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    Hey hat sich das inzwischen gelegt? Was hast du unternommen? Habe das selbe Problem.

    LG
     
  7. 15.12.2019 um 21:12 Uhr #6
    IchChecksNicht

    IchChecksNicht Guest

    "Account kompromittiert"-Meldung und 3-Tages-Sperre
    Hello,
    seit heute bekomme ich diese Meldung auch ständig, trotz Passwort-Änderung, 2-Faktor-Authentifizierung und der Tatsache, dass ich nie mein Passwort weitergegeben habe oder irgendwelche externen Apps benutze. Ich hab eben nur meine eigene Story angeschaut, dann kam direkt wieder diese Meldung. Mir fallen bald keine ungenutzten Passwörter mehr ein :D Woran könnte das denn liegen? Bin ich ZU aktiv? Poste ich zu viel? Ich verstehs nicht.
     
