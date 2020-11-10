/ Registrieren

Android: Smartphones für viele Webinhalte bald nicht mehr verfügbar?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Android Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 10.11.2020 um 15:17 Uhr.

  10.11.2020 um 15:17 Uhr
    Android: Smartphones für viele Webinhalte bald nicht mehr verfügbar?
    Berichten zufolge könnten Smartphones der Jahre 2015/2016 mit Android 7.1.1 oder älter ab Januar 2021 nicht mehr auf alle Webinhalte zugreifen können. Grund sind sogen. Zertifikate, mit denen verschlüsselte Verbindungen zwischen Webseiten und Browser abgesichert werden. Betroffen sollen Geräte sein, welche die alten Androidversionen an Bord haben und nicht mehr aktualisiert wurden.
    Dort werden von „Lets Encrypt“ Zertifikate verwendet, welche eine Verbindungsaufnahme aufgrund fehlender Vertrauenswürdigkeit zur Webseite verweigern.
    Angeblich könnten diese Kompatibilitätsprobleme zumindest teilweise durch die Nutzung des Firefox-Browser umgangen werden, denn Modzilla ist ein Partner von „Lets Encrypt“. Das standardmäßige „Cross-Signing“ für das bisher verwendete Zertifikat soll am 11. Januar eingestellt werden.

    Warten wir ab, ob dies tatsächlich zutrifft- sicherlich werden betroffene Smartphonebesitzer hier im Forum nachfragen.
     
