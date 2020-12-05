/ Registrieren

Backup kann nicht wiederhergestellt werden

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 05.12.2020 um 12:58 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 05.12.2020 um 12:58 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Backup kann nicht wiederhergestellt werden
    Hallo Forum,

    mein Handy kam heute auf die wundervolle Idee alle meine Kontakte (Handy) und Chats (Whats App) zu löschen.
    Meine Kontakte konnte ich teilweise wiederherstellen aber bei meinen Chats nicht, es bricht immer bei 44% ab.

    Ich habe die Backups auf dem Handy gespeichert, also kann es nicht an der Internetverbindung liegen.
    Ich hab auch schon probiert, die Dateibezeichnung des gestrigen Backups zu ändern und das wieder her zu stellen. Da ist jedoch wieder der gleiche Fehler aufgetreten.

    Ich weiß nicht mehr weiter... Hat von euch jemand ein Lösungsvorschlag ?


    Mit freundlichen Grüßen
    Justus
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Backup kann nicht
  1. Robro

    Chat gelöscht ; ohne Backup

    Robro, 03.11.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    288
    Kirschpudding
    04.11.2020
  2. Amena

    Hilfe bitte Backup Whats App

    Amena, 25.10.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    9
    Aufrufe:
    477
    Amenaaa
    27.10.2020
  3. Patricia

    Backup unwiderruflich löschen

    Patricia, 13.02.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    441
    textilfreshgmbh
    13.02.2020
  4. mrcroissant

    WhatsApp Backup - Nachrichten konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden

    mrcroissant, 13.01.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    1.386
    textilfreshgmbh
    13.01.2020
  5. skorpion55

    Whatsapp-Backups auf PC speichern

    skorpion55, 02.01.2020, im Forum: iPhone Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    1.705
    textilfreshgmbh
    02.01.2020