Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Forum" wurde erstellt von nighthawk, 16.07.2020 um 19:15 Uhr.

  1. 16.07.2020 um 19:15 Uhr #1
    nighthawk

    nighthawk New Member

    Hallo,

    wie kann ich beim Samsung A51 festlegen, in welche Datei "Downloads" gespeichert werden?
    Vielen Dank für alle Antworten!
     
  3. 16.07.2020 um 19:46 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    einstellungen-speicher-speichereinstellung-sdkarte.
     
    Zitieren
