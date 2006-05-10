/ Registrieren

Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson

  10.05.2006
    Ulla

    Ulla Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    T230 Simlock geht nicht unzulocken

    Hi

    Ich hab folgendes Problem: Ich hab ein Prepaid Soni Ericcson T230 mit Simlock auf O2 LOOP und würde den gern entfernen um eine Simkarte von Blau.de reinzutun.

    Ich hab mir ein Flash/Unlock Kabel bestellt für 6 € http://www.handy-style.de/index/cat189/2166? und die entsprechende Software pbbse 1.2.
    Soweit sogut aber wenn ich versuche das Handy zu unlocken bekomme ich folgenden Fehler:

    Weis wer was da los ist bzw was ich da tun soll ?

    Beim bypass boot authority muss ich ca 10 mal auf die "no" taste drücken da geht er ca 5 % weise hoch , fängt dann nochmal von null an wieder muss ich paarmal "no" drücken" dann geht er zu "initialize boot" über dann macht er paar Sekunden nichts und dann kommt der Fehler.

    Über Hilfe wäre ich froh denn ich hab die Simkarte von blau.de schon hier rumliegen die ich nun leider nicht benützen kann :(

    Mfg
    Ulla

    ps:Mit semctool 3.3 hab ichs auch schon probiert ist dasselbe
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  02.07.2006
    mobile_junkie

    mobile_junkie Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: T230 Simlock geht nicht unzulocken

    wieso benutzt du nicht den terminator dongle. der kostet um die 15 EUR und flasht ohne probleme.

    manchmal ist ein bischen mehr geld ausgeben doch besser
     
    Zuletzt von einem Moderator bearbeitet: 02.07.2006
  04.07.2006
    riljoo

    riljoo Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    R 600 entsperren möglich ???

    kann man das Gerät per Code entsperren:

    IMEI: 35035171102218912,
    T-Mobile Austria
     
  04.07.2006
    Matzezetel

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: R 600 entsperren möglich ???

    ? welche marke :confused: von handyhersteller ist es denn:confused:
     
  04.07.2006
    riljoo

    riljoo Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: R 600 entsperren möglich ???

    Ericsson,...
     
  04.07.2006
    alpha

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: R 600 entsperren möglich ???

    Nee, Sony Ericsson :D und nee, geht kein Code zu errechnen! Das Handy müsste aber schon älter als 2 Jahre sein, somit würdest du den Code gratis vom Provider erhalten. Ansonsten geht es mit einem flash/ unlockfähigem Kabel und PBB Cracked oder nem Terminator Dongle zu entsperren... ;)
     
    Zuletzt bearbeitet: 04.07.2006
  06.09.2006
    c0wb0y

    c0wb0y Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    Sony CMD J70 Simlock entfernen?!?

    Hallo, hätte da eine Frage.
    Lässt sich der Simlock von meinem Sony CMD J70 einfach entfernen oder muss ich dazu in den e-plus Shop gehen:( :rolleyes: ?!?
    Habe das Handy schon länger, aber da mein e-plus Vertrag nun ausläuft. mit dem ich es bisher genutzt habe, wollte ich das wissen:) .
    IMEI: 350668327486924
    Danke
    Gruss
    Jürgen
     
  06.09.2006
    Webmaster

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Sony CMD J70 Simlock entfernen?!?


    Also wenn der Vertrag ausläuft, dann kriegst du den Code bei E-Plus kostenlos. Du musst nicht extra in nen Shop, meist genügt die Angabe der IMEI Nr. bei der Hotline.

    Gruß Thomas
     
  04.06.2007
    saugmeister

    saugmeister Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    Sony-Ericsson J230i

    Hallo Jungs

    Ich habe eine kleine bitte an euch¨
    Ich habe heute 5 handys gekauft aus einer konkurs-versteigerung und die
    alle haben eine simlook sperre drin.
    hier handelt es sich um den provider sunrise aus der schweiz und ich wollte
    wissen, ob ihr mir hier helfen könnt?

    hier ist die nummer vom handy:

    S/N:WUJ004C9EB
    IMEI: 35907600-253236-1

    S/N: WUJ003LRPX
    IMEI: 35907600-083961-0

    S/W: WUJ004CE8R
    IMEI: 35907600-255547-9

    S/W: WUJ004C4YR
    IMEI: 35907600-251703-2

    S/W: WUJ004CH65
    IMEI: 35907600-257361-3

    ich danke euch jetzt schon für die mühe wo ihr macht:)

    LG saugmeister
     
  05.06.2007
    gsmbase.de

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Sony-Ericsson J230i

    Wahnsinn, muß dich endtäuschen ... Wird nix per IMEI ;)
    Kostet Geld diese Teile entsperrt zu bekommen, wenigstens ein Unlock Kabel wenn nicht sogar Credit´s ...
     
  08.06.2007
    saugmeister

    saugmeister Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Sony-Ericsson J230i

    thx für deine bemühungen, tja dann werden wir wohl oder übel
    bei sunrise bleiben.;)
     
  02.01.2008
    sonic

    sonic Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    w810i sicherheitscode vergessen

    ich habe von meinem freund das w810i bekommen mit kaputten display und papiere alles dabei , dann habe ich ein neues display gekauft und eingebaut aber jetzt will das handy einen sicherheitscode haben , kann mir jemand ein programm nenen womit ich den code auslesen oder zurück setzen kann? für nokia hatte ich mal ein program ging wuderbar aber für sony habe ich leider keines
     
  08.03.2008
    Bejan

    Bejan Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    Simlock Sony Ericsson T230

    Hallo allerseits,

    ich bin im Besitz eines Sony Ericsson T230 (ich weiss, ist ein sehr altes Handy^^). Gerne würde ich erfahren wie ich den Simlock entferne und welches der Code ist? Es ist so, das ich Momentan mein ganzes Geld für mein Führerschein investiere, da ich keine Hilfe meiner Eltern oder sonst jemandem erhalte und leider schon so knapp wird, als das ich die Finanzen für das ensperren auftreiben kann... und da meine Freundin bald kein Internet hat und ein Flatrat für Vodafone, so muss ich vorher mein Handy entsperrt haben, um eine Vodafone Karte funktiontüchtig seinsetzten zu können...

    Ich bitte um eure Hilfe.


    Freundliche Grüße Bejan aus Bonn
     
  08.03.2008
    gsmbase.de

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Simlock Sony Ericsson T230

    Dazu mußt beim Provider anrufen, der hat den Code ...
     
  08.03.2008
    Bejan

    Bejan Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Simlock Sony Ericsson T230

    Und der gibt mir das einfach so herraus, ohne jeglicher Kosten?

    Und wenn ich den Code habe, was habe ich dann zu tun bzw wie entsperre ich den Simlock?
     
  09.03.2008
    gsmbase.de

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Simlock Sony Ericsson T230

    Ja sicher ohne Kosten, wenn es ein deutsches Prepaid Phone war ...
    Den gibts in das Handy ein, gibt ja Anleitungen im Internet.
     
  09.03.2008
    Bejan

    Bejan Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: Simlock Sony Ericsson T230

    Das Handy ist von T-Mobile und die Karte D1, das heisst ich ruf einfach bei der Telecom an und frag nach dem Code für's Simlock und fertig ist?

    Gibt's dafür eine bestimmte Nummer bei der Telekom? Wenn ja, wäre Nett, wenn ihr genau diese geben könnt?

    Könntest du mir den Link zur Anleitung geben?


    Wenn diese drei Fragen preziese beantwortet wurden, habt ihr eure Ruhe was Fragen angeht in bezug auf mich ^^


    Noch Mal danke.
     
  09.03.2008
    Matzezetel

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
  14.07.2008
    cremishhott

    cremishhott Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    mein bruder hat mein eine zeit lang genutzt und ein tastensperrencode eingestellt, den er aber nicht mehr kennt...ich sitz ziemlich in der klemme!!

    hoffe jemand kann mir dabei helfen...
    danke im voraus!!
     
  14.07.2008
    textilfreshgmbh

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    Den Mastercode für Sony E. können wir nicht errechnen
     
  15.07.2008
    cremishhott

    cremishhott Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    heißt das mir is nicht mehr zu helfen?? :(
    gibt es denn gar keine möglichkeit?
     
  15.07.2008
    textilfreshgmbh

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    Du kannst versuchen das Problem mit einer Werksrückstellung zu beheben.Der Code dafür müsste in deiner Anleitung stehen.
    Weitere Möglichkeit wäre ein Full Reset-da weiss ich im Moment allerdings den Code nicht-muss da selbst erst googeln.
    Beim Full Reset gehen allerdings auch deine Daten verloren
     
    Zuletzt bearbeitet: 15.07.2008
  16.07.2008
    cremishhott

    cremishhott Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    ehmm..ich fuck dich vielleicht langsam ab haha
    aber ich hab die anleitung nicht..und hab auch kein plan was eine werksrückstellung oder ein full reset ist :S:S
     
  17.07.2008
    HSK

    HSK Guest

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    Ein Handbuch sollte im Internet zu finden sein.

    (Außerdem gibt man sein Handy nicht ab, maximal für einen Anruf oder so und wenn jemand einen Code ändert, sollte man sich ihn aufschreiben - als Lehre für`s nächste Mal.)
     
  17.07.2008
    textilfreshgmbh

    Entsperrcode für Sony Ericsson
    AW: k800i tastensperrencode vergessenn

    Eine Original komplette Anleitung findest du hier in unserem Forum:

    https://www.mobilfunk-talk.de/16603-sony-ericsson-bedienungsanleitungen.html


    Ein Full Reset wird mit einer bestimmten Tastenfolge(Code) ausgeführt-damit wird das Handy auf dei Fabrikfaten zurückgesetzt.Alle Daten werden gelöscht.
     
    Zuletzt bearbeitet: 17.07.2008
