Galaxy Note 10+: Smart Lock klappt nicht richtig

13.01.2020

  13.01.2020 um 10:07 Uhr
    Post

    Post Guest

    Ich besitze das Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.
    Mit der Funktion Smart Lock vertrauenswürdige Geräte habe ich 2 Bluetooth-Modelle dazu gefügt. Funktioniert soweit einwandfrei-aber nach einiger Zeit aktiviert sich der Sperrbildschirm. Ich muss jedesmal um neu zu bedienen das Gerät entsperren-sprich trotz bereits erfolgter Koppelung mit Fingerabdruck und/oder PIN.

    Gibt’s da eine Möglichkeit das zu verhindern?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

