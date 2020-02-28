/ Registrieren

Galaxy Note 2 - Benachrichtigung

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy Note Forum" wurde erstellt von kanalputzer, 28.02.2020 um 08:12 Uhr.

  28.02.2020 um 08:12 Uhr
    kanalputzer

    kanalputzer New Member

    1
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Galaxy Note 2 - Benachrichtigung
    Es betrifft WhatsApp - irgend etwas entfernt ungewollt das Hackerl bei

    Einstellungen->
    Optionen->
    Anwendungsmanager->
    Installierte Apps->
    WhatsApp -> Benachrichtig. anzeigen

    Das kommt immer wieder mal vor und ich weiß nicht wo ich da nachschauen könnte. Ist unangenehm, da dann kein Ton kommt und keine LED blinkt. Nach Aktivierung des Hackerls ist alles wieder in Ordnung, bis es wieder im Hintergrund deaktiviert wurde.

    Vielleicht weiß jemand wie ich das abstellen kann.
    Vielen Dank.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
