Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: S-Pen „knarzt“, seltsame Geräusche

07.09.2020 um 14:20 Uhr

  07.09.2020 um 14:20 Uhr
    Wissenistmacht

    Wissenistmacht Guest

    Ich habe mir das neue Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5 G zugelegt, wobei ich den Fokus auf den S-Pen lege. Bereits im Note 10 nutzte ich diesen oft.

    Beim Note 20 macht der S-Pen aber seltsame Geräusche- er „knarzt“- das kann doch nicht stimmen oder?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

