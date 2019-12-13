/ Registrieren

Galaxy S10 Plus häng t sich komplett auf-was tun?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum" wurde erstellt von Schulze, 05.12.2019.

  05.12.2019 #1
    Schulze

    Schulze Guest

    Galaxy S10 Plus häng t sich komplett auf-was tun?
    Ich habe das Galaxy S10 Plus schon einige Monate und bisher auch keine Probleme.

    Seit ein paar Tagen jedoch hängt sich das Handy immer häufiger einfach ohne mein Zutun auf. Den Grund kann ich mir nicht erklären.

    Weiß hier jemand einen Rat?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  13.12.2019 um 14:29 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Galaxy S10 Plus häng t sich komplett auf-was tun?
    In der Regel ist der Übeltäter irgendeine Drittanbieter-App. Wahrscheinlich hast du eine solche installiert, eine App die nicht aus dem Play Store stammt zum Beispiel.

    Starte das Handy mal im "sicheren Modus"- denn dann werden nur die wichtigsten Apps geöffnet-solche die schon vom Werk her installiert sind. Dazu das S10 ausschalten und danach den Anschaltknopf so lange drücken bis das Samsung Logo erscheint.
    Den Knopf jetzt loslassen udn sofort daraufhin die Leisertaste drücken bis das Betriebssystem startet. Jetzt den Leiserknopf loslassen udn im Menü "Sicherer Modus" suchen. Jetzt mehrmals testweise durchs Handy navigieren. Läuft alleseinwandfrei ohne das es sich aufhängt, ist eine installierte App die Ursache des Problems. Nun das Handy ganz normal wieder starten. Überprüfe deine neuen Apps und deinstalliere alle verdächtigen unter Anwendungen-Apps-installierte Apps.
     
