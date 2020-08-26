/ Registrieren

Galaxy S10: Update auf Android 10- WhatsApp- Buchstabensalat

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum" wurde erstellt von Genervter, 26.08.2020 um 10:00 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 26.08.2020 um 10:00 Uhr #1
    Genervter

    Genervter Guest

    Galaxy S10: Update auf Android 10- WhatsApp- Buchstabensalat
    Hallo,
    ich habe mir ein gebrauchtes Galaxy S10 zugelegt, auf welchem noch Android 9 installiert war. Alles lief soweit einwandfrei.

    Jetzt habe ich Android 10 installiert und ein Problem bei Wischgesten. Wenn ich jetzt z.B. WhatsApp samt Bildschirmtastatur öffne und vom unterem Displayrand nach oben wische, kehrt das Handy zwar zum Homescreen zurück- allerdings bleibt in der vorigen Konversation ein Buchstabensalat zurück! Zudem hat mir mein „Gegenüber“ mitgeteilt, dass er den Hinweis erhält „ schreibt..“, und das obwohl ich nichts schreibe.

    Woran liegt das?
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Galaxy S10 Update
  1. textilfreshgmbh

    Galaxy S10: Fingerabdrucksensor überlistet, Update angekündigt

    textilfreshgmbh, 28.10.2019, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    570
    textilfreshgmbh
    28.10.2019
  2. textilfreshgmbh

    Galaxy S10 zu Galaxy S20: Daten übertragen

    textilfreshgmbh, 05.03.2020, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    1.381
    textilfreshgmbh
    05.03.2020
  3. textilfreshgmbh

    Galaxy S10: Für Android 10 Beta registrieren lassen- so gehts

    textilfreshgmbh, 26.10.2019, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum
    Antworten:
    2
    Aufrufe:
    939
    textilfreshgmbh
    26.10.2019
  4. textilfreshgmbh

    Galaxy S10 (Plus): Apps auf SD-Karte verschieben

    textilfreshgmbh, 11.03.2019, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    2.550
    textilfreshgmbh
    11.03.2019
  5. textilfreshgmbh

    Galaxy S10, S10+ und S10e: Spezifikationen

    textilfreshgmbh, 21.02.2019, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    856
    textilfreshgmbh
    21.02.2019