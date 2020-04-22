/ Registrieren

Galaxy S5 entsperren

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy S5 Forum" wurde erstellt von thomson03, 24.01.2015.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 24.01.2015 #1
    thomson03

    thomson03 New Member

    4
    1
    0
    25.02.2014
    Samsung
    Galaxy S5 LTE
    Android
    T-Mobile
    Vertrag
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    Hallo,

    Bisher habe ich mein S5 immer mit "Streichen" entsperrt. Nun habe ich mal den "Muster" Sperrbildschirm eingestellt. Bei dem Versuch dies rückgängig zu machen um wieder auf "Streichen" zu kommen, geht das nicht mehr. Es erscheint sowohl in der Option "Streichen" sowie "Keine" die Meldung "Durch Administrator, Verschlüsselungsrichtlinie oder Berechtigungsspeicher deaktiviert".
    Was muß ich tun um wieder den alten Zustand zu erreichen. Bin für jede Hilfe dankbar.

    MfG.
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 24.01.2015 #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.443
    126
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Du kennst aber das Muster und kannst entsperren?
    Wurden evtl. die VPN-Zugänge geändert? Schau mal unter Punkt Sicherheit-Berechtigungsspeicher-ist der Zusatz "Alle Zertifikate löschen" ausgegraut?. Der Berechtigungsspeicher wird benötigt um Zertifikate zu speichern um sich bei verschiedenen WLAN-Netzen mit Nutzerkennung einloggen zu können.
    Wenn ja, ist zumindest meines Wissens nur ein Full Wipe möglich was zu einem Verlust deiner Daten führt.
     
    Zitieren
    4. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  4. 24.01.2015 #3
    thomson03

    thomson03 New Member

    4
    1
    0
    25.02.2014
    Samsung
    Galaxy S5 LTE
    Android
    T-Mobile
    Vertrag
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Hallo textilfreshgmbh,

    der von dir genannte Bereich "Alle Zertifikate löschen" ist nicht grau unterlegt. Im gleichen Bereich habe ich auch alle Geräteadministratoren deaktiviert. Und mit dem Begriff "Verschlüsselungsrichtlinie" kann ich nichts anfangen. Akku wurde schon entfernt und Neustart durchgeführt, leider ohne Erfolg.
     
    Zitieren
    raudi gefällt das.
    5. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  5. 27.01.2015 #4
    thomson03

    thomson03 New Member

    4
    1
    0
    25.02.2014
    Samsung
    Galaxy S5 LTE
    Android
    T-Mobile
    Vertrag
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Hinbekommen, alle Zertifikate gelöscht und die Meldungen waren weg. Alle Entsperrmöglichkeiten gehen wieder.:)
     
    Zitieren
    6. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  6. 01.07.2015 #5
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Hallo

    Auch bei mir funktionierte Dein Tip ohne Probleme.
    Vielen Dank!! :)

    Gruss
    Martin
     
    Zitieren
    7. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  7. 05.07.2015 #6
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Hallo,
    vielen dank, auch mir hat der Tipp bei meinem S5 geholfen.
     
    Zitieren
    8. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  8. 17.09.2015 #7
    Traumwelt :*

    Traumwelt :* Guest

    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Welche Daten werden bei"alle Zertifikate löschen" gelöscht?
    Kann mir jemand helfen Bitte?!
     
    Zitieren
    9. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  9. 09.12.2015 #8
    xinfo

    xinfo Guest

    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    AW: Galaxy S5 entsperren

    Danke für den Tipp!
     
    Zitieren
    10. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  10. 22.04.2020 um 16:19 Uhr #9
    raudi

    raudi New Member

    2
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Samsung
    j6
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
     
    Zitieren
    11. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  11. 22.04.2020 um 16:21 Uhr #10
    raudi

    raudi New Member

    2
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Samsung
    j6
    Galaxy S5 entsperren
    habe auch das problem, kann nicht mehr wischen
     
    Zitieren
    12. Auf dieses Thema antworten
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Galaxy entsperren
  1. rad84

    Galaxy S3 - Bildschirmsperre aktiviert - kann nicht mehr entsperren

    rad84, 24.04.2018, im Forum: Samsung Simlock entfernen
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    1.714
    Kirschpudding
    24.04.2018
  2. Fighter.1

    Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (A1 telekom Austria) entsperren

    Fighter.1, 09.11.2016, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy Note Forum
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    2.703
    Spinatlasagne
    09.11.2016
  3. BayMemoS

    Samsung Galaxy GT-S6310N Simlock entfernen / entsperren

    BayMemoS, 23.09.2014, im Forum: Samsung Simlock entfernen
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    4.514
    BayMemoS
    13.10.2014
  4. 0162nicci85

    Simlock entsperren bei Samsung Galaxy Pocket Neo GT-S5310 wer kann helfen???

    0162nicci85, 06.01.2014, im Forum: Samsung Simlock entfernen
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    6.728
    md-noob
    07.01.2014
  5. Spinatlasagne

    Samsung-Galaxy-Mini S5570 entsperren - von und für helmut_50

    Spinatlasagne, 04.01.2014, im Forum: Samsung Simlock entfernen
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    2.607
    kalliotw
    04.01.2014