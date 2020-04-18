/ Registrieren

Galaxy S9: Google Konto Kontakte synchronisieren geht nicht

  03.03.2019
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Galaxy S9: Google Konto Kontakte synchronisieren geht nicht
    Auf meinen Samsung Galaxy S9 habe ich ein Google Konto eingerichtet. Hat alles reibungslos funktioniert.

    Allerdings finde ich dort unter "Konten" keinerlei Option Kontakte zu synchronisieren.
    Was mache ich falsch?
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  07.03.2019
    DieArmeSau

    DieArmeSau Moderator

    Galaxy S9: Google Konto Kontakte synchronisieren geht nicht
    1.) Einstellungen
    2.) Konten und Sicherung
    3.) Konten
    4.) <dein google Konto >
    5.) Konto synchronisieren

    oder

    1.) Leiste oben komplett herunterziehen
    2.) Sync lange drauftippen
    3.) siehe oben Punkt 4.
     
  08.03.2019
    unregistriert

    unregistriert Guest

    Galaxy S9: Google Konto Kontakte synchronisieren geht nicht
    Habe deine Vorschläge erfolgreich ausgeführt- Vielen Dank auch!
     
  18.04.2020 um 17:12 Uhr
    xHubertx

    xHubertx Guest

    Galaxy S9: Google Konto Kontakte synchronisieren geht nicht
    Meines Wissens sollen die Kontaktdaten automatisch synchronisiert werden. Also keine Möglichkeit die Synchronisation auszulösen.
    Bei mir funktionierte das auch so, bis ein Android-Update kam, seit dem geht keine Synchronisation der kontaktdaten mehr.
    Das ist seit Anfang Dezember 2019 so. Nach langem Suchen habe ich nicht gefunden woran es lag.
    Wenn jemand mir helfen könnte, ohne dass ich das Googlekonto löschen muss, wäre ich dankbar.
     
