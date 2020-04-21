/ Registrieren

Google Classroom keine Chance?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Plauderbereich" wurde erstellt von ortelda, 21.04.2020 um 09:56 Uhr.

  1. 21.04.2020 um 09:56 Uhr #1
    Google Classroom keine Chance?
    Jetzt haben wir ja in D die Situation dass die Schulen nunmal dicht sind.

    In Amerika nutzen die Klassen Classroom

    Google Classroom – Wikipedia

    Das Konzept ist genial und funktioniert auch super.

    Zahlen muss man dafür nichts.

    Wer von Euch würde diesen Service mal testen?
     
  3. 21.04.2020 um 19:47 Uhr #2
    Google Classroom keine Chance?
    Das Unterrichtstool Google Classroom wurde ja nach einer Betaphase schon vor Jahren auch hierzulande gestartet. Die einfach bedienbare Plattform hilft ja vor allem den Lehrern oder Dozenten, aber auch Schülern und wird schon seit Jahren auch hier genutzt.
     
