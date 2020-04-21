/ Registrieren

Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?

21.04.2020 um 09:39 Uhr

  21.04.2020 um 09:39 Uhr
    ortelda

    ortelda

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Ich vbin ja nun ein großer Fan von Google fi und stelle mir das langfristig für deutsche Provider durchaus als ernste Gefahr vor.

    Schließlich können jederzeit die Leute zu Fi umsteigen und Tkom Vodafone und o2 brechen die Einnahmen weg.

    Ich habe das auch gemacht um deutschen Providern eine Lektion zu erteilen.

    Ich werde den Schritt natürlich nie rückgängig machen. International ist Fi jedenfalls sehr sehr beliebt geworden.
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  21.04.2020 um 10:06 Uhr
    Alex Ander

    Alex Ander

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Blablablablablabberblubb
     
  21.04.2020 um 11:40 Uhr
    ortelda

    ortelda

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Halt den Mund wenn du überhaupt erwachsen bist
     
  21.04.2020 um 11:42 Uhr
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Als ob da jemand in Sorge wäre... Solche Angebote gabs schon so oft und nichts hat sich durchgesetzt. Bis die Netzbetreiber und Anbieter wirklich in Sorge geraten muss da noch ein bisschen was passieren.
     
  21.04.2020 um 12:17 Uhr
    ortelda

    ortelda

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Klar hat Fi sich durchgesetzt. Das wird von Google betrieben ihr wisst schon dass Google ein sehr wohlhabendes Unternehmen ist?

    Die haben es geschafft in 200 Ländern gratisroaming anzubieten!

    Welcher deutsche Provider bietet das? Keiner!

    Flexiroam ist im Prinzip dasselbe klar die Konkurrenz ist durchaus gegeben.

    Flexiroam X
     
  21.04.2020 um 15:36 Uhr
    Alex Ander

    Alex Ander

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Die zittern jtz sicher vor Angst, aber mal ernsthaft:

    wenn die das wirklich billiger machen, dann willst DU das noch billiger, damit dir in deinem heißgeliebten Amerika noch nen starbucks Kaffee für vier Dollar holen kannst.

    und außerdem sollte man regional kaufen :D

    ooh, und btw - ich bin vermutlich etwas erwachsener als DU :p
     
  21.04.2020 um 16:00 Uhr
    ortelda

    ortelda

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Glaube ich nicht.
    Danke ich hab mal in San Francisco gelebt.
     
  21.04.2020 um 16:22 Uhr
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Geh mal raus auf die Straße und frage random 300 Menschen, ob sie Google Fi kennen und wissen, was das ist.

    Solange davon nicht 90 Prozent wissen, wovon du überhaupt sprichst, hat sich gar nichts durchgesetzt ;)

    Etwas auf den Markt bringen und ne Weile am Leben zu halten ist nicht das gleiche wie damit einen Markt zu durchdringen, zu einer führenden Macht aufzusteigen und gewisse Dominanz auszuüben. Das mag Google an sich mit Suchmaschine, Android und Co. gelungen sein - nicht mit Google Fi. Eventuell noch nicht, das mag sein. Aber bislang zittert da keiner. Am wenigsten deutsche oder europäische Mobilfunkanbieter.

    Ich verstehe, dass deine Begeisterung dir etwas den Kopf vernebelt und du das ganze dadurch deutlich positiver siehst/sehen willst, als es wirklich ist. Aber bleiben wir realistisch. Die Mehrheit der Leute kennt das nichtmal. Weder hier noch in anderen europäischen Ländern.
    Ich bin mir sogar sehr sicher, dass die 300 zufälligen Menschen auf den Straßen San Franciscos das nichtmal tun ;)
     
  21.04.2020 um 16:45 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Ich stimme da Kirschpudding in allen Punkten zu 100 Prozent zu- deine positive und extrem anerkennde Meinungen zu irgendwelchen Anbietern, Tarifen, Karten usw.usw. aus anderen Ländern ausserhalb Deutschland decken sich auch mit deiner Meinung zu googleFi. Alles ist-wenn man die von dir bisher geposteten Beiträge zugrunde legt- besser als hier bei uns. Du scheinst extrem oft in anderen Ländern zu leben oder zu verweilen um dir diese Meinungen zu bilden.

    Ich persönlich halte GoogleFi für Deutschland und in der EU aber als keine Gefahr für deustche Anbiter, denn in Europa hat man mit einem deutschen Vertrag Zugriff auf das ganze europäische Ausland, also z.B. auf Google Maps, Tickets buchen oder anrufen zu hause. Zudem ist Google Fi (meines Wissens) soundso bisher nur in den USA verfügbar.
     
  21.04.2020 um 20:47 Uhr
    ortelda

    ortelda

    Google fi, sollten deutsche Anbieter in Sorge sein?
    Es ist zwar eigentlich innerhalb der USA nur verfügbar ja aber es kann dort also an jedem Punkt Amerikas aktiviert werden.

    Nun ist es aber kein Wunder, dass auch pakistaner Fi nutzen

    Google Fi reden Text Daten Sim Karte [Free $30 Off] World Travel 200+ Länder USA | eBay



    Will sagen es ist also nicht schwer sich eine Fi-Sim aus dem Netz zu fischen.

    Google hatte eine geniale Idee: Wir schließen weltweit Verträge mit den Mobilfunkern und bieten globales weltweites Gratisroaming an
     
