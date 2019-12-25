/ Registrieren

Google fi

Dieses Thema im Forum "Mobile Datentarife" wurde erstellt von ortelda, 25.12.2019 um 17:28 Uhr.

  1. 25.12.2019 um 17:28 Uhr #1
    Google fi
    ... ist das Beste was ich mir in 19 im Februar geholt habe.

    Wird via Kreditkarte wie ein Vertrag abgebucht und ich zahle 30 US-Dollar.

    Dafür bekommeich unlimitiertes Surfen und simsen in 200 Ländern weltweit. Nach 15 GB geht es mit fairen 256kbits weiter.

    Karte gibt's bei ebay



    Um die in D zu aktivieren muss man nen beliebigen US VPN kurz aktivieren, wenn man die Fi app startet. Dann kann man die Hilfsapp wieder löschen.

    Man nutzt dann sein unlimitiertes Volumen natürlich auch


    Link gelöscht textilfreshgmbh
     

