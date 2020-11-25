/ Registrieren

Hallo Zusammen :)

  1. 25.11.2020 um 15:20 Uhr #1
    Hallo Zusammen :)
    Grüß' Euch!

    Bin der Daniel und komme aus der Nähe von Kaufbeuren. Ich bin seit kurzem stolzer Besitzer eines 6310i.
    Ich freue mich über den Austausch mit Euch.

    VG
    Daniel
     
