01.10.2020 um 00:25 Uhr

  01.10.2020 um 00:25 Uhr
    Hidigeigei

    Hidigeigei

    Hallo
    Hallo mein Rufname Willi
    Bin neu hier und habe gleich eine Frage zu einem GSM Handy.

    Habe ein Motorola RAZR V3i Gold Dolce&Gabbana.
    Das Handy ist neu und Ungebraucht.
    Nun weiß ich nicht ob es Gebrandet ist.
    Wie Stelle ich fest, ob es ein freies, oder Gebundes Hany ist?
    Wenn es Gebrandet ist, wie kann man es freischalten?
    Gruß Willi
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
