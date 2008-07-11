/ Registrieren

Handyortung kostenlos

Dieses Thema im Forum "Handyortung & Handy Diebstahl" wurde erstellt von Nokia-Fan, 11.07.2008.

  1. 11.07.2008 #1
    Nokia-Fan

    Nokia-Fan Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    Wenn jemand sein Handy gratis orten möchte der sollte diese Seite mal besuchen, funktioniert sofort und ohne Anmeldung. Am besten gleich mal überprüfen wo der Partner steckt :cool:

    Mobile cell phone GPS tracking

    oder

    http://www.themobiletracker.com/german/index.html

    Einfach Country wählen und die komplette Handynummer eingeben und die Handyortung ist kostenlos.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 11.07.2008 #2
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Nette Seite :up:

    Die Ortung funktioniert ziemlich schnell, nur das Ausgabebild wirkt etwas fremd für mich :D
     
  4. 11.07.2008 #3
    Matzezetel

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    muß ich dir zu stimmen ;)
     
  5. 19.07.2008 #4
    hostkiller

    hostkiller Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    die links sind toot hat mal jemand neue
     
  6. 20.07.2008 #5
    Handyortung kostenlos
  7. 21.07.2008 #6
    telefonist01

    telefonist01 Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    ist diese Funktion der Handyortung eigentlich legal und bedenkenlos zu nutzen?

    Handelt sich ja um eine ausländische Seite und der deutsche Gesetzgeber?!
     
  8. 21.07.2008 #7
    telefonist01

    telefonist01 Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    naja, so ganz jugendfrei ist die Seite aber wohl nicht wie ich gerade erfahren musste!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!:gruebel:
     
  9. 21.07.2008 #8
    telefonist01

    telefonist01 Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    die Seite ist auch seriöser, wie ich finde.

    Aber leider einmal mehr mit Registrierung. Heute geht wohl nichts mehr ohne Registrierung!
     
  10. 21.07.2008 #9
    hostkiller

    hostkiller Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    es muss doch etwas geben und anmeldung und ohne zuzahlen!!!
     
  11. 21.07.2008 #10
    telefonist01

    telefonist01 Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    wäre auch zu schön gewesen wenn es so einfach ginge.

    Wer weis welche Vorkehrungen zuvor zu treffen sind. Vermutlich geht das auch nur auf sich selbst registrierte Handys oder fremde Teilnehmer (kann rechtlich gar nicht funktionieren) muss vorher expliziet eine evtl. Ortung zustimmen.

    Möchte aber nicht zuviel Mutmaßen. Vielleicht ist doch alles einfacher
     
  12. 22.07.2008 #11
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    es sei denn du bist in der rettungsstastion zu ständig da dürfen die dich so orten ohne absprache
     
  13. 22.07.2008 #12
    Nokia-Fan

    Nokia-Fan Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Also das orten geht nur in Notfällen ohne Registrierung und dann sicher nicht von Privatleuten. Ich bin mir sicher @HostKiller das es keinen Handyortungsdienst ganz kostenlos gibt, denn es fallen immer irgendwelche Kosten an.
     
  14. 26.10.2008 #13
    Jennyana

    Jennyana Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Ich war auch immer der Meinung, dass die Handyortung nur ein Fall für die Polizei ist.
    Denn wenn es legal wäre, könnte man ja beispielsweise die Freundin oder den Freund orten, der angibt, nuuur bei seinen Kumpels zu sein.
    Irgendwie werde ich dabei stutzig.
    Frage mich aber gleichzeitig auch, ob es wirklich geht? Habe das nämlich noch nie probiert.
     
  15. 26.10.2008 #14
    Worker

    Worker Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    bei der handy ortung mus der Empfänger zustimmen das der Dienst auf den handy benutzt wird sonst geht das nicht
    bei der polizei sieht das wieder anderes aus aber nur bei schweren delikten drogen.u.s.w

    nicht bei handyklau da sind wohl die kosten für die nutzung zu hoch
     
  16. 27.10.2008 #15
    iPod

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Gibt es aber vielleicht doch eine Seite wo die erste Handyortung kostenlos ist, ich möchte mich vorher von dem Dienst überzeugen bevor ich diesen kostenpflichtig nutzen möchte.
     
  17. 27.10.2008 #16
    affenmaul

    affenmaul Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    schau mal hier:

    Kostenlose Handyortung, weltweit

    Hier können Sie den Standort von einem Handy orten (online). Das Verfahren zur Bestimmung des Ortes nutzt die Siganlstärke zu verschiedenen Basisstationen, um dann durch mathematische Berechnungen den Standort zu bestimmen. Innerhalb Europas angeblich bis auf 50 meter.

    Am besten mal testen
     
  18. 17.11.2008 #17
    Handyortung

    Handyortung Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Mittlerweile gibt es über den eingangs hier erwähnten Hoax hinaus selbst für Privatleute eine ganze Reihe von Diensten, welche die Handyortung online, manche sogar kostenlos, ermöglichen. Abzuwarten und zu -wägen bleibt die Relevanz der Leistung auf dem Hintergrund der vom Gesetzgeber geplanten Novellierung der datenschutzrechtlichen Bestimmungen zur Handy Ortung und der immer weiteren Verbreitung von GPS Mobiltelefonen und darauf aufbauend Applikationen welche verschiedene Szenarien für Location Based Service-mässige Anwendungen bieten. Was jedoch auf jeden Fall interessant ist, ist die Tatsache, dass selbst frühe LBS basierte Anwendungen (etwas der Buddy Finder von Vodafone) sich marktmässig nie durchgesetzt haben, andere LBS Anwendungen (sowohl global als auch proximativ) jetzt - und nicht erst seit dem iPhone - ziemlich gehyped werden...
     
  19. 17.04.2009 #18
    sharkbear

    sharkbear Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    So ziemlich das günstigste Angebot für Handyortung - ohne Abo, Vertrag oder versteckte Kosten - gibt´s bei den Mecomos. Hier können auch Ortungs-Gutscheine erworben werden...
     
  20. 06.06.2009 #19
    Cokecup

    Cokecup Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
  21. 06.06.2009 #20
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    sind alle kostenflichtig aber eine liste von paar dinste

    der kostenlose der oben steht auf der seite da handelt es sich um ein abo
    daher abzuraten und nicht möglich da der andere erst bestätigen muß

    sprich ein spaß program
     
  22. 13.06.2009 #21
    KIW

    KIW Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Handyortung= der staat kann sehen wo man gerade ist= spionage??
     
  23. 15.02.2010 #22
    brisardo

    brisardo Guest

    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Hallo,
    gibt es den jetzt eine Kostenlose Möglichkeit sein Handy orten zu lassen. Kann auch mit Code per Sms sein oder ähnlichem.
    Ich möchte nur im Falle eines Handyverlust ungefähr wissen wo es ist.
    Gibt es soetwas?
    :)
     
  24. 16.02.2010 #23
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Es gibt bisher nur ein Tool das kannst du auf dem Handy installieren, wenn es verloren geht hilft dir eine normale Ortung auch nichts, da der "Finder" meist gleich die Simkarte rausnimmt.

    Das Tool schickt dir dann die Nummer der neueingelegten Simkarte und du kannst so den unehrlichen Finder ermitteln, ist also wie ein Trojaner und nen Klasse Service. Kostet natürlich etwas.

    Gennant wird das ganze "Utrack" und gibt es im Moment für Samsung Handys. Ich weiß nicht ob die anderen Hersteller auch so ein Tool anbieten, für das iPhone sollte es sicher schon so etwas geben.
     
  25. 16.02.2010 #24
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Naja ein Moeglichkeit waere es ueber diesen Anbieter zu testen

    Ortungssystem für Mobiltelefone

    Hat zwar die unten genannten Einschraenkungen, aber sonst top

     
  26. 21.02.2010 #25
    Handyortung kostenlos
    AW: Handyortung kostenlos

    Nach 10 meter gibt es schon ortungsfehler?! Ist das bei allen Anbietern so? Das wäre ja dann noch total ungenau.
     
