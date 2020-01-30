/ Registrieren

Hilfe!!!!! Whatsapp Chat gelöscht

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von boarder, 30.01.2020 um 17:27 Uhr.

  30.01.2020 um 17:27 Uhr
    boarder

    boarder New Member

    Hilfe!!!!! Whatsapp Chat gelöscht
    Hallo Zusammen,
    ich benötige einmal bitte Hilfe von den Profis unter Euch. Meine Freundin hat leider Ihr komplettes Whatsapp geschrottet und wir bekommen es nicht mehr. Weder durch Backup, Databases, Dr. Phone oder Rooten.
    Whatsapp musste neu installiert werden und alle Chats sind futsch. Nicht weiter tragisch, doch ein Chat, und zwar der Chat mit mir, über 18 Monate mit 17.000 !!! Nachrichten, Sprachnachrichten und Fotos sind weg!
    Ich habe unseren Chat zwar noch aber Sie will unseren unbedingt wieder haben.
    Jetzt meine Frage: Hat jemand eine Idee wie ich einen einzelnen Chat von meinem Iphone 8 Plus auf Ihr Samsung S7 Edge bekomme?
    Meinen Chat exportieren geht ja seit Jan. 20 bei Apple nicht mehr und würde auch als Txt nicht wirklich schön aussehen.
    Es würde mich echt freuen wenn hier jemand eine Lösung anbieten könnte. Evtl. gibt es ja ein Programm das so etwas kann.
    Meine Freundin stöbert halt sehr gerne in unserem Chatverlauf.
    Wir hoffen auf zahlreiche Vorschläge von Euch und sagen an der Stelle schon einmal....herzlichen DANK!!!
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  30.01.2020 um 19:17 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Hilfe!!!!! Whatsapp Chat gelöscht
    Einen Chat von iOS auf Android zu übertragen geht nicht ohne Weiteres, da die Backups nicht kompatibel sind.

    Ich habe dies hier gefunden- vielleicht hilft es Dir. Ob das auch für einzelne Chats gilt, wage ich zu bezwiefeln.
     
