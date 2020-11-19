/ Registrieren

Instagram alle 4.000 Kommentare eines Posts anzeigen lassen?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Instagram Forum" wurde erstellt von begger84, 03.11.2019.

    Instagram alle 4.000 Kommentare eines Posts anzeigen lassen?
    Hallo, für eine Gewinnspielauslosung muss ich mir ca. 4.100 Kommentare anzeigen lassen. Man bekommt ja immer nur ein paar Kommentare angezeigt, über das "PLUS"-Zeichen kann man ja weitere Kommentare laden, jedoch stoppt Instagram nach ca. 1.700 geladenen Kommentaren und das "Plus"-Zeichen wird zum nicht endenden Wartekreis...hat jemand eine Idee, wie ich das hinbekomme ALLE Kommentare angezeigt zu bekommen?
    Arbeite über Windows 10.
     
    Instagram alle 4.000 Kommentare eines Posts anzeigen lassen?
    Hi, hast du eine Lösung finden können?
     
    Instagram alle 4.000 Kommentare eines Posts anzeigen lassen?
    Soweit ich informietr bin, zeigt Instagram immer nur die am meisten gelikten Kommentare- es werden demnach nur bevorzugt Kommenatre angezeigt. Unter "Top-Kommentare" kann man diese Reihenfolge abändern.
     
