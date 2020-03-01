/ Registrieren

Iphon 7: Wlan funktioniert beim Whatsapp nicht.

    Liebe Leute,
    Bei meinem IPhone 7 Plus funktionieren WhatsApp und Telegramm mit W-Lan nicht. Jedoch mit mobile Daten schon. W-Lan ist eingeschaltet und funktioniert, ich kann in Internet gehen und sogar in YouTube Videos anschauen.
    In WhatsApp dreht der Rad oben dauern aber passieren tut nichts.
    kennt jemand eine schlaue Lösung?
    Danke in Voraus.
     
