iPhone 11: Apple startet Rückrufaktion wegen fehlerh. Display

08.12.2020

  08.12.2020 um 15:16 Uhr
    iPhone 11: Apple startet Rückrufaktion wegen fehlerh. Display
    Bereits vor mehreren Wochen wurde durch Nutzerbeschwerden bekannt, dass bei einigen iPhone 11- Modellen das Display nicht mehr auf Eingaben reagiert.

    Apple hat dies zur Kenntnis genommen und reagiert jetzt.

    Wie aus der Apple Supportseite hervor geht, bestätigt Apple fehlerhafte Displays beim iPhone 11, dass iPhone 11 Pro ist nicht betroffen.
    Eigentümer betroffener Geräte können ihr Gerät zur kostenlosen Reparatur einsenden bzw. beim Apple Store abgeben.

    Anhand der Seriennummer kann geprüft werden, ob eine Gratis-Reparatur gewährt wird. Das Austauschprogramm endet zwei Jahre nach Verkaufsstart. Wurde ein Gerät zuvor auf eigene Kosten selbst repariert und es gehört laut Seriennummer zu den betroffenen Modellen, kann eine Kostenerstattung angefordert werden.

    Hier geht es zur Rückrufaktionseite:

    Austauschprogramm für das iPhone 11-Displaymodul bei Touch-Problemen – Apple Support
     
