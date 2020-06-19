/ Registrieren

iPhone 11 Pro: Kein HDR bei You Tube?

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone 11 Forum" wurde erstellt von Erstaunter, 19.06.2020 um 16:06 Uhr.

  1. 19.06.2020 um 16:06 Uhr #1
    Erstaunter

    Erstaunter Guest

    iPhone 11 Pro: Kein HDR bei You Tube?
    Hallo,
    ich habe mir das iPhone 11 pro gekauft unter der Vorrausetzung, dass dieses doch extrem teure Smartphone so alles bietet, was die Technik heutzutage (und bei der Konkurrenz) bietet.
    Aktuell vermisse ich jedoch als YouTube- Freak den HDR Support.

    Oder muss ich etwas bestimmtes einstellen- denn beim iPhone XS gabs den HDR Support noch.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
