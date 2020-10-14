/ Registrieren

iPhone 12,Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Mini: Preise und Verkaufsstart

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 14.10.2020 um 14:42 Uhr.

  1. 14.10.2020 um 14:42 Uhr #1
    iPhone 12,Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Mini: Preise und Verkaufsstart
    Apple hat die 12. Generation seiner Apple-Smartphone vorgestellt. Vorbestellt werden können die vier Modelle wie folgt: iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 Pro ab dem 16. Oktober, das iPhone 12 Mini und 12 Pro Max erst ab dem 6. November.

    Offiziell im Handel ist das iPhone 12 und 12 Pro ab dem 23. Oktober, das iPhone Mini und 12 Pro Max ab dem 13. November.
    Alle 4 Modelle unterstützen 5G. Besonderheit (unverständlich)- ein Netzteil liegt dem Lieferumfang nicht mehr bei.
    Preise:
    Das iPhone 12 Pro kostet ab 1.120 Euro und das Top-Modell iPhone 12 Pro Max schlägt mit ab 1.217,50 Euro zu Buche.
    Das iPhone 12 kostet ab 876,30 Euro und das iPhone 12 mini ab 778,85 Euro. Alle iPhone-Modelle können mit Ratenzahlung bestellt werden.

    Die sehr umfangreiche Ausstattungsliste aller iPhone-Modelle findet ihr auf den Apple-Seiten hier:

    iPhone 12 Pro und iPhone 12 Pro Max
    iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 mini kaufen
     

