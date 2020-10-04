/ Registrieren

iphone 7 plus hörmuschel ohne funktion

Dieses Thema im Forum "Repairzone" wurde erstellt von Shadowdeath, 04.10.2020 um 18:36 Uhr.

  1. 04.10.2020 um 18:36 Uhr #1
    Shadowdeath

    Shadowdeath New Member

    1
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Apple
    iphone 7 plus
    iOS
    o2
    Prepaid
    iphone 7 plus hörmuschel ohne funktion
    hi Zusammen,ich habe von einem freund ein iPhone 7 plus Bekommen.Leider funktioniert die
    Hörmuschel nicht,ich kann niemand hören und werde selbst nicht Gehört,Lautsprecher und Sprachnachrichten funktionieren super,beim telefonieren muss ich Lautsprecher anschalten.
    Ich habe die Hörmuschel schon 2 mal ausgetauscht,kann mir da bitte jemand weiter helfen?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

