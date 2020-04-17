/ Registrieren

iPhone SE (2020): Details und Preise

17.04.2020

  17.04.2020 um 11:22 Uhr
    iPhone SE (2020): Details und Preise
    Nachdem Apple das neue iPhone SE (2020) vorgestellt hatte, wurde das iPhone 8 aus dem Programm genommen. Die Vorbestellung beginnt am 17. April. Geplant ist zudem ein Ersatz zum iPhone 8, genannt iPhone SE Plus 8(2020).

    Das neue iPhone SE bietet ein 4,7 Zoll Display mit einer Auflösung von 750 x 1.334 Pixel. Für beste Performance sorgt der Apple A13 Bionic Chip mit 3 GB RAM. Die Hauptkamera leistet 12,2 Megapixel und die Frontkamera 7 Megapixel.

    Vorinstalliert ist iOS 13. Schwarz, Weiß und Rot sind als Farbvarianten geplant. Es wird drei Speichervarianten geben: 64 GB, 128 GB und 256 GB. Die Preise beginnen bei 479 Euro (64 GB) und erhöhen sich auf 529 Euro (128 GB) sowie 649 Euro für 256 GB Speicher.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

