iPhone X: Ohrmuschel macht seltsame Geräusche

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone XS (Max) Forum" wurde erstellt von Walhalla, 27.12.2019 um 11:19 Uhr.

  1. 27.12.2019 um 11:19 Uhr #1
    Walhalla

    Walhalla Guest

    iPhone X: Ohrmuschel macht seltsame Geräusche
    Da ich im Forum kein Thema zum iPhone X gefudnen habe, schreibe ich mal hier.

    Ich habe mir ein gebrauchtes iPhone X zugelegt. Alle soweit in Ordnung- allerdings kommen aus meiner Ohrmuschel „seltsame“ Geräusche wenn ich telefoniere oder Audio-Dateien wiedergebe. Es klingt wie ein Knacken und brummen.

    Ich hoffe sehr, dass ich kein beschädigtes Gerät erworben habe, denn mit der Garantie ist das so eine Sache.
    Habt Ihr eine Erklärung?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
