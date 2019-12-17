/ Registrieren

iPhone XR: Ich habe Probleme mit iCloud und Backup

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone XR Forum" wurde erstellt von City, 17.12.2019 um 10:35 Uhr.

  1. 17.12.2019 um 10:35 Uhr #1
    City

    City Guest

    Hallo,
    Ich habe mir das iPhone XR erst vor einigen Tagen zugelegt. Alles läuft soweit ganz gut, jedoch habe ich ein Problem mit der Nutzung von iCloud.

    1. Bei der Aktualisierung von iCloud-Einstellungen hängt sich das Gerät einfach auf.
    2. Es wird kein automatsiches Backup erstellt.

    Wie bekomme ich das in den Griff?
     
