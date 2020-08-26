/ Registrieren

Landscape format Fotos werden trotzdem quadratisch angezeigt

Dieses Thema im Forum "Instagram Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 26.08.2020 um 15:19 Uhr.

  26.08.2020 um 15:19 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Landscape format Fotos werden trotzdem quadratisch angezeigt
    Hallo, ich habe mühevoll ein Foto auf das erlaubte 1080 X 608 pixel geschn itten und hochgeladen. Leider wird das Photo komplett quadratisch und völlig gecroppt angezeigt. Frust
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  26.08.2020 um 15:44 Uhr #2
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Landscape format Fotos werden trotzdem quadratisch angezeigt
    OK, habe es herausgefunden woran es lag.Es gibt so eine klitzkleine Schaltfläche (Kryptisches Symbol,...erschließt sich intelligenten menschen nicht) welches man anklicken muss, wenn ein anderes Format angezeigt werden soll.
     
  26.08.2020 um 15:57 Uhr #3
    Landscape format Fotos werden trotzdem quadratisch angezeigt
    Die Bildformate von Instagram wurden schon 2015 erweitert-lediglich das typische quadratische Bildformat bleibt als Voreinstellung.
     
    Zitieren
