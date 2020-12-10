/ Registrieren

mobilcom-debitel kündigen...

Dieses Thema im Forum "Mobilcom-Debitel Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 23.01.2017.

  23.01.2017 #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Hallo zusammen

    Ich möchte schon länger meinen Handyertrag bei mobilcom-debitel kündigen, allerdings komme ich erst jetz wirklich dazu...nicht nur nach den ganzen Geschichten, die hier im Board rumschwirren. Hat jemand Erfahrungen mit der Kündigung bei denen? Wie sieht das mit der Kündigungsfrist aus? Muss ich eine bestimmte Form einhalten und gibt es irgendwelche Vorraussetzungen im Vertrag? Will das jetzt endlich hinter mir haben.

    Grüße
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  23.01.2017 #2
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Wenn du einen Zweijahresvertrag hast, liegt die Kündigungsfrist bei drei Monaten zum Laufzeitende. Verpasst du diese Frist bzw. geht die Kündigung zu spät ein, verlängert sich der Vertrag um ein weiteres Jahr.

    Das ist bei solchen Verträgen bei allen Anbietern das übliche Vorgehen.

    Ich habe meinen mobilcom-debitel Vertrag Ende 2016 ganz einfach über das Kontaktformular gekündigt. Als Thema "Vertrag" und dann unten drunter "Vertragsbeendigung" auswählen, persönliche Daten auswählen bzw. einloggen, kurzen Texte ala "Hiermit kündige ich..." und weg damit.

    Da ich noch genügend Zeit hatte, hab ich das einfach mal versucht und die Bestätigung kam keine zwei Wochen später. Hat also wunderbar funktioniert. Wurde im Kundenlogin auch alles korrekt vermerkt.

    Gesetzlich vorgeschrieben ist seit Ende 2016 nur noch die Textform, man muss also nicht mehr zwingend mit Brief, Einschreiben und Co. kündigen. Email oder eben Kontaktformular gehen in vielen Fällen auch, Unterschriften und Co. werden nicht mehr benötigt. Siehe auch hier: Kündigungen: Online-Verträge ab Oktober auch online kündbar

    Zumindest in meinem Fall wurde das von mobilcom-debitel auch anstandslos so akzeptiert und durchgeführt.

    Edit: Ich seh grad, einen eigenen Text muss man gar nicht mehr eintippen, der ist jetzt schon fertig drin. Dürfte also tatsächlich mittlerweile ein "offizieller Kündigungsweg" sein.
     
  23.01.2017 #3
    Erdbeer

    Erdbeer Member

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Ich habe per Fax gekündigt, im Account konnte ich das am nächsten Tag sehen.
    Die schriftliche Bestätigung kam ein paar Tage später.
    Alles problemlos.
     
  24.01.2017 #4
    Caila

    Caila New Member

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Von der Kündigungsfrist habe ich keine Ahnung, aber schau doch einfach mal in deinen Vertrag...? Wenn die eine bestimmte Kündigungsfrist haben, müssen sie die auch in den Vertrag schreiben.
    Da stehen auch womögliche andere Bedingungen für eine Vertragskündigung drin, das ist aber eher selten. Manchmal gibt es aber auch die Möglichkeit, den Vertrag früher zu kündigen, das steht dann da aber auch drin! Das gilt aber eher für Ausnahmesituationen, wenn es dir z.B. gar nicht mehr bringt den Vertrag zu haben. Aber wie gesagt, das ist eher eine Ausnahme.
    Was meiner Meinung nach aber auch immer hilft, ist mal anzurufen - oft akzeptieren die das dann auch, dass du früher kündigen willst...auch wenn das so nicht offiziell im Vertrag steht.
     
  24.01.2017 #5
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Also mir ist kein Anbieter bekannt, bei dem man vor Ablauf der Mindestvertragslaufzeit "einfach mal so" rauskommt - auch nicht, wenn man nett fragt. Die meisten Kunden beißen da ja schon auf Granit, wenn sie wirklich Gründe für eine vorzeitige Vertragsauflösung haben und streiten sich zum Teil ewig lange rum.

    Eher rauskommen ist eine ganz ganz ganz seltene Ausnahme, zumindest wenn ich so auf meine 10 Jahre in dem Bereich zurückblicke.

    Ansonste ist die Kündigungsfrist wie oben schon geschrieben drei Monate zum Laufzeitende. Mir ist bei MD zumindest kein Laufzeittarif bekannt, bei dem das anders wäre. Da das die "marktübliche Frist" ist, dürfte was anderes auch nicht in den AGB stehen, weil das sonst schnell eine überraschende Klausel darstellen würde...

    Kündigen kann man immer, muss halt nur noch bis zum Ende der Laufzeit bezahlen. Sprich: Bei unsicherer Laufzeit einfach ne Kündigung hinschicken, die Anbieter sagen einem dann schon, wann die Laufzeit endet. Ansonsten ist das das Startdatum + 24 Monaten und dann immer + 12 Monate. Bei aktiven Verlängerungen um weitere 2 Jahre muss man dann ggf. gucken. Wenn man sowas in der letzten Zeit nicht durchgeführt hat, sollte es nach spätestens 15 Monaten (setzt man voraus, dass man die aktuelle Kündigungsfrist ganz knapp verpasst hat) vorbei sein.

    Eine bestimmte "Form" muss man bei einer Kündigung übrigens nicht einhalten. Man muss lediglich seinen Wunsch zu kündigen und seine persönlichen Daten, damit der Anbieter einen zuordnen kann, kundtun. Ob man das handschriftlich auf einem Wurstzettel oder akkurat per Word auf A4 macht, ist völlig egal.
     
  13.09.2017 #6
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
  10.12.2020 um 20:47 Uhr #7
    Neukunde

    Neukunde Guest

    mobilcom-debitel kündigen...
    Die von der Firma BCS Group GmbH vermittelten Mobilfunkverträge für mobilcom debitel entsprachen nicht der abgegebenen Wirtschaftlichkeitsprüfung.
    Es wurde vor Vertragsabschluss eine monatliche Einsparung 80 bis 90 € vom Vermittler (für 9 Verträge) zugesichert. Im Ergebnis lag die erste Rechnung vom mobilcom debitel bereits mit 40 € über der letzten Rechnung des Altanbieters. Die Angaben aus dem Beratungsgespräch sind zum Teil frei erfunden und nicht richtig wiedergegeben.
    Die Kommunikation mit der Rechtsabteilung des Unternehmens gestaltet sich sehr schwierig, so dass ich eine Anwältin eingeschaltet habe.
    Unsere alten Rufnummern sind bis heute blockiert.
    Ich werde mich mit allen rechtlichen Mitteln wehren und kann nur vor einem Vertragsabschluss mit mobilcom debitel ausdrücklich warnen!
     
