Nokia Asha 230 Dual Sim - Firmware mit deutscher Sprache

Dieses Thema im Forum "Asha Forum" wurde erstellt von agerhard, 05.05.2020 um 00:58 Uhr.

  05.05.2020 um 00:58 Uhr
    agerhard

    agerhard

    Nokia Asha 230 Dual Sim - Firmware mit deutscher Sprache
    Hallo zusammen,

    habe hier ein Nokia Asha 230 Dual Sim (RM-1172; ProductCode 059X4N7) auf dem keine deutsche Sprache vorhanden ist.

    Kann mir jemand sagen, wo ich die passende Firmware finde um das zu ändern?

    Danke für eure Hinweise.

    cu,
    agerhard
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

