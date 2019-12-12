/ Registrieren

Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung

07.12.2019

  07.12.2019
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Hallo liebes Forum,
    weiß einer von Euch ob das Aufladen von Penny Mobil Guthaben mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung möglich ist? Sind ja beides Netzte der Telekom.

    Danke
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  07.12.2019
    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Konnte damals jamobil nicht mit Telekom Guthaben aufladen. Deshalb würde ich jetzt nein sagen.
    Das einzige was mir bekannt problemlos geht und getestet habe ist E-Plus/Base Guthaben für Aldi-Talk.
     
  09.12.2019
    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Wäre ich immer vorsichtig. Kann zwar sein, dass es geht, aber man hat nie die Garantie, dass das auf Dauer so bleibt. Sowas ist immer eigenes Risiko.
     
  09.12.2019
    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Naja. Bei Vodafone, Telekom, o2 geht das ja auch nicht. Die ehemaligen E-Plus Marken sind da ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal.
     
  10.12.2019
    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Dennoch: Nur weil das heute geht, muss das morgen nicht mehr gehen. Bei solchen Sachen hat man halt nie die Garantie, dass das so bleibt. Deswegen würd ich das gar nicht erst so machen, sondern halt das kaufen, was drauf steht.
     
  12.12.2019 um 19:39 Uhr
Rob...
    Penny Mobil Prepaid Easy mit Edeka Smart Sofortaufladung
    Hallo,
    ich persönlich lade mein Penny Guthaben immer mit Congstar Karte auf. Die gibt es in fast jedem Laden oder Tanke. Hat immer geklappt, schon seit Jahren. Alles andere habe ich nicht probiert (Telekom, Edeka...)
     
