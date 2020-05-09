/ Registrieren

RTL-Surfstick ohne Simlock?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Mobiles Internet / Mobile Datentarife" wurde erstellt von Sparfuchs, 06.10.2010.

  1. 06.10.2010 #1
    RTL-Surfstick ohne Simlock?
    Tag,

    weiß jemand um welches Surfstick-Modell es sich beim RTL-Surfstick unter https://www.rtlsurfstick.de/ handelt und ist dieser denn ohne Simlock?

    Auf der oben genannten Webseite kann ich leider keine Infos zum Surfstick finden :(
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 06.10.2010 #2
    RTL-Surfstick ohne Simlock?
    AW: RTL-Surfstick ohne Simlock?

    Hallo Sparfuchs,

    der RTL Surfstick ist vom Typ Huawei E160E und unterstützt Downloadgeschwindigkeiten von bis zu 3.6Mbit/s. Ob der Stick einen Simlock hat, kann ich leider nicht sagen, weil das Angebot ziemlich neu ist. Bei dem Preis von 14,95€ ist aber davon auszugehen.
     
  4. 06.10.2010 #3
    AW: RTL-Surfstick ohne Simlock?

    Man kann davon ausgehen, das das Angebot keinen simlock hat So ist es bis jezt bei allen derartigen Angeboten im Vodafone-Netz. (z.B. Prosieben, N24 usw.) Allerdings läßt sich die Einwahlsoftware nicht frei für einen anderen Anbieter konfigurieren. Will man so einen Stick mit einem anderen Anbieter nutzen, geht das wenn man eine freie Software wie z.B. "MWCONN" verwendet, oder den Zugang mit Windows-Bordmitteln konfiguriert.
     
  5. 09.05.2020 um 05:53 Uhr #4
    Ist zwar schon 10 Jahre her die letzte Antwort, aber es stimmt. Der Stick hat son Sim- oder Netlock. Mit Mwconn kann man das umgehen. Bin super zufrieden mit dem Stick als "Modem", um damit (englische) Filme anzuschauen, reicht das alle mal. Und im Vergleich von vor 20 Jahren, als ISDN der Luxus war, ist das ein Riesenfortschritt.
    Und eine super Alternative zu DSL :)
     
