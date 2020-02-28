/ Registrieren

RTL-Surfstick (Vodafone)

Dieses Thema im Forum "Mobiles Internet / Mobile Datentarife" wurde erstellt von Paraklet, 28.02.2020 um 19:45 Uhr.

  1. 28.02.2020 um 19:45 Uhr #1
    Paraklet

    Paraklet New Member

    RTL-Surfstick (Vodafone)
    Und wieder endet eine Episode Mobilfunk. Heute Post von Vodafone bekommen.

    Text:
    Sehr geehrter Herr xxxxx
    leider müssen wir Ihnen heute mitteilen, dass wir unsere Kooperation mit dem Partner IP Deutschland GmbH (Produkt: RTL Surfstick) zum 31. März 2020 einstellen und die damit verbundenen Mobilfunkleistungen des Surfsticks fristgerecht zu diesem Datum kündigen. Wir bedauern diesen Schritt und bedanken uns für Ihr Vertrauen. Falls Sie über noch ungenutztes Restguthaben verfügen, können Sie sich dieses erstatten lassen. Wenden Sie sich dazu bitte an unseren Kundenservice 0172 xxxxxxx.

    Gut dass ich in den vergangenen Wochen mein Restguthaben leergefegt und nicht mehr aufgeladen habe. Sind jetzt noch ca. 60 cent drauf (Kaffeekasse Vodafone). Die Sim-Card wird offensichtlich nicht zurückgefordert. Steht vielleicht auch in Verbindung mit der geplanten 3G-Abschaltung. War übrigens ein reiner Datantarif ohne Telefonie im UMTS bzw. HSPA.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 28.02.2020 um 19:48 Uhr #2
    xtime

    xtime Member

    163
    7
    18
    03.07.2017
    RTL-Surfstick (Vodafone)
    Und wo ist jetzt das Problem?
     
  4. 28.02.2020 um 19:50 Uhr #3
    Paraklet

    Paraklet New Member

    RTL-Surfstick (Vodafone)
    Vielleicht interessierts ja jemand.....
     
