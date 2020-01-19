/ Registrieren

Rufannahme: Probleme mit Dual Sim Handy

Dieses Thema im Forum "Simply Forum" wurde erstellt von talkone, 19.01.2020 um 18:12 Uhr.

  1. 19.01.2020 um 18:12 Uhr #1
    Rufannahme: Probleme mit Dual Sim Handy
    - SIM1 Multicard von Drillisch, SIM2 Clever Karte von Simply -
    wenn Amrufer ist Multicard-Partner.

    Nur in dieser Konstellation erfolgt statt eines Rufzeichens eine Ablehnung mit SMS Mitteilungen: Anruf-Info und Erreichbarkeits-info.
    Ein einziges Mal kam tatsächlich eine Sprachverbindung zustande.

    Dual SIM Handy ist MiA1 mit Android One. Rufumleitung und Mailbox sind abgestellt.
    Diverse Tauschaktionen brachten keine Ergebnisse. MiA1 wurde noch nicht ersetzt.

    Hat jemand eine Idee?
    Danke!
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

