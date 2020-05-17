/ Registrieren

Samsung Galaxy A50 - Hintergrundbild

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy A-Serie" wurde erstellt von 1Manfred1, 17.05.2020 um 13:28 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 17.05.2020 um 13:28 Uhr #1
    1Manfred1

    1Manfred1 New Member

    12
    1
    3
    01.04.2016
    Samsung
    Samsung Galaxy S3 GT I9300
    Android
    Vertrag
    Samsung Galaxy A50 - Hintergrundbild
    Hallo zusammen,

    ich habe mir ein neues Handy (Redmi Note 8 Por) zugelegt. Nun habe ich alle Daten ( hoffe ich) vom A50 auf das neue Handy geholt. Mein Enkel (schwerbehindert) möchte wieder sein altes Bild von der Kinderkrippe haben. Das war um 2015 herum. Dieses Bild ist wohl nicht auf mein neues Handy mit übertragen worden.

    Leider weiß ich den Namen des Bildes nicht mehr.

    Nun bin ich auf eure Hilfe angewiesen. Wo kann ich dieses Bild auf dem A50 finden? Es muss wohl im internen Speicher noch vorhanden sein, denn die Speicherkarte ist nicht mehr drin. Schalte ich das A50 an, wird mir dieses Bild als Hintergrund angezeigt. Also muss es ja noch irgendwo in dem Handy vorhanden sein - aber wo, in welchem Ordner? Ich möchte ihm so gerne diesen Wunsch erfüllen. Ich habe damals in der KinderKrippe den Osterhasen gesppielt. Nun hoffe ich, dass ihr mir helfen könnt. Vielen Dank an Euch

    Nette Grüße
    Manfred
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Samsung Galaxy A50
  1. fortesque95

    LTE FREQUENZEN (bzw. Bänder) Samsung Galaxy s8 (mini)?

    fortesque95, 02.03.2020, im Forum: Allgemeine Handyfragen
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    421
    textilfreshgmbh
    02.03.2020
  2. D@vid

    Samsung Galaxy A10 mit Prepaid-Jahrespaket bei Aldi

    D@vid, 20.11.2019, im Forum: Aldi-Talk Forum
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    923
    Kirschpudding
    20.11.2019
  3. textilfreshgmbh

    Samsung Galaxy: Android 10 (Q) für diese Smartphones

    textilfreshgmbh, 25.07.2019, im Forum: Samsung Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    1.373
    textilfreshgmbh
    25.07.2019
  4. AlanDn

    Samsung Galaxy S6 auf einmal aus - lädt nicht mehr auf

    AlanDn, 19.04.2019, im Forum: Samsung Galaxy S6 Forum
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    2.726
    textilfreshgmbh
    19.04.2019
  5. ronfouchier

    Samsung Galaxy S8 - Displayschaden

    ronfouchier, 20.01.2019, im Forum: Repairzone
    Antworten:
    7
    Aufrufe:
    1.933
    Kirschpudding
    29.01.2019