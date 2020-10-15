/ Registrieren

Samsung Galaxy A6+ falsch gebootet - nichts geht mehr

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy A-Serie" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 15.10.2020 um 22:54 Uhr.

  15.10.2020 um 22:54 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Samsung Galaxy A6+ falsch gebootet - nichts geht mehr
    Beim Einschalten erschien ein Hinweis: jetzt rebooten. Das war schon mal, ich habe die Einschalttaste noch einmal gesrück, und alles wurde gut. Diesmal aber rutschte der Cursor eine Zeile nach oben zu irgendeinem anderen Rebooten, das ich so schnell nicht lesen konnte. Seitdem geht nichts mehr,
    Da steh, unter anderem, rot: ODIN MODE (HIGH SPEED)
    FAP LOck: ON
    DEM LOCK:ON
    vieles mehr, auch SECURE DOWNLOAD:ENABLE
    download mode!!
    Ich komme in keine der Zeilen hinein. Was tun?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
