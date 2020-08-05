/ Registrieren

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Benachrichtigung

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy S9 Forum" wurde erstellt von Blume78, 13.01.2019.

  1. 13.01.2019 #1
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Benachrichtigung
    Ich bin vor kurzem vom Huawei Mate 9 zum Samsung Galaxy S9+ gewechselt. In den Kontakten habe ich Geburtstage drin stehen beim Mate 9 habe ohne etwas einzurichten in der Benachrichtigungsleiste eine Meldung bekommen das heute jemand Geburtstag hat. Mein S9+ zeigt mir leider nichts an. Was kann ich tun das mir diese Erinnerung angezeigt wird?.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 13.01.2019 #2
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Benachrichtigung
    normalerweise sollte unter Kalender die Daten angezeigt werden !
    hier kann man auch die Benachrichtigung einstellen
     
  4. 05.08.2020 um 11:56 Uhr #3
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Benachrichtigung
    Sie können Benachrichtigungen festlegen :)
     
  5. 05.08.2020 um 13:04 Uhr #4
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Benachrichtigung
    Welchen Kalender verwendest du denn? In der regel kann bei jeder kalender-App unter Einstellungen-Benachrichtigungen -Benachrichtigungen anzeigen (Schieber nach rechts) dies auch festgelegt werden.
     
