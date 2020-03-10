/ Registrieren

Smartphone für Arbeit

10.03.2020 um 18:16 Uhr

  10.03.2020 um 18:16 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Smartphone für Arbeit
    Hiho,

    mich würde interessieren, welches Telefon ihr mir empfehlt. Bin komplett offen was Hersteller angeht. Was möchte ich:

    -gerne großes Display
    -Notizen Handschriftlich möglich (Stift?)
    -dual sim für privat und Firmen -Sim

    wichtig ist mir Vorallem das mit den Notizen. Ich weiß, eig eher ein „Tablet-Ding“ aber ich würde es gerne auf dem Smartphone nutzen und anschließend die Notizen digitalisieren.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

