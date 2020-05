The environment in which the jammer is located also affects the interference effect

Those looking for a more powerful alternative can purchase a larger device that will cover a radius of about 100 feet. Police use large gps jammer to cut off mobile communications under unstable conditions, thereby isolating hostage-jackers and other villains from the outside world. Corporate security officials can use them to stop innovative industrial spies with many new skills. Today, the meeting room Mata Hari can buy a mobile phone that appears to be turned off to answer incoming calls. During the work meeting, she can put her phone on the table while apologizing for going to the toilet. Once she is gone, she can call the phone she left behind and listen to what the other party said when she was away. Is he weird? Maybe, but this threat is the marketing hook for new products, namely Netline cell activity, which should be able to detect hidden mobile phones in the room. The same logic also requires the installation of cell phone jammers to ensure the overall confidentiality of your office or meeting room where important negotiations are underway.

Environmental interference is also very important, and the different effects of environmental interference are also different. The area of the wifi jammer in the open area will be larger than the number of buildings. The measured interference radius is usually larger than the actual range. Because the test is outdoors. Because the signal may be blocked / interfered by the stone wall, the grid forms a Faraday cage (including the "fake" main window) and metal such as tin foil insulators, so the source of interference is poor indoor coverage reliability. In other words, if an indoor jammer is used, the glass may block the signal due to the wall, otherwise it may not interfere with the signal in other rooms.

When you have to cut down on unnecessary signals, these phones that buy car jammers will definitely be given talents. The high-power signal interference kit is suitable for many places. It has always been an important part of our lives. For example, in a conference room, you may see GPS signal jammer to keep business secrets. In museums, art galleries, theaters or concert halls, you can also see cell phone jammers, which can block unwanted ringtones, so you can enjoy movies and shows. In the classroom, you can check the phone signal blocker in turn. Especially at gas stations, interference from cell phone signals will become a key tool for maintaining safety. The jammer kit can be seen everywhere, it is always fashionable for personal use. The 3G 4G multi-function jammer and GPS Wifi parasitic jammer we provide here are excellent devices with full jamming capabilities. It is designed with an 8-band interference unit, which can effectively block all 2G, 3G, and 4G signals, and shut down hijacking within a range of up to 40m according to signal strength. Wifi, GPS devices are in the area.

It is the best equipment to prevent mobile phones from blocking mobile phones. It is recommended to use 70W high-power mobile phone signals for 3G, 4G LTE cheap portable 4G jammer with directional antenna. Mobile phone blockers have been fixed in prisons, and some medium-sized devices cannot be used by some prisoners who cannot hide and use your mobile phone. These mobile phones cannot receive 3G .2G 4G mobile phones, phones and texts. This is why the Alabama prison cell phone blocker is installed.

The company is able to provide a combination of directional gsm drone jammer or omnidirectional antennas designed to resist threats, and part of the Kirintec team used to be operators in high-threat situations. And work on the front line as part of the bomb disposal community. They worked after the attacks on the United States in Iraq, Afghanistan and Boston. Kirintec CEO Roy Peers-Smith stated that IDEX is the best place to launch the product: "The biennial exhibition held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) has attracted government departments, businesses and armed forces in the Middle East .. We think this is the first performance of the year and it matches our Jammer with special assignments.

The signal jammer is 2G, 3G wifi jammer and mobile phone, GPS and portable jammer, is a combination of LoJack jammer, portable, can be moved to any location. For example, when we get in the car, if you want to replace the phone with GPS (GPSL1 1500MHz-1600MHz) and LoJack device signal (LoJack 160MHz -175MHz), you can choose to turn off the signal button 2G 3G to make it work normally. At the same time, and keep the LoJack GPS switching signal, the GPS / LoJack connection or the communication signal transceiver is damaged. Surveillance is disabled. In addition, the signal jammer can prevent the installation of software on GPS phones and LoJack, which means that the device can block GPS and LoJack hardware and software signals,

Under normal circumstances, if the signal jammer is used in prisons and military personnel, it must be used outdoors, so it is indeed necessary to have a waterproof function. Now, advanced technology designed for occasions such as waterproof and anti-vibration jammers has been invented, and it has been widely used in this article. You will have the opportunity to see this kind of "multifunctional anti-vibration 216W for water" Powerful multi-function frequency jammer can be used in military and prison, then just check the details of this waterproof and shockproof 216W high power mobile phone jammer, you can use WiFi GPS.



Nowadays the use of electronic equipment is too complicated, we need to be quiet

Nowadays the use of electronic equipment is too complicated, we need to be quiet