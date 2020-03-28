/ Registrieren

Vodafone Digital Prepaid

Dieses Thema im Forum "Vodafone Prepaid - CallYa" wurde erstellt von Raissa, 28.03.2020 um 17:35 Uhr.

  1. 28.03.2020 um 17:35 Uhr #1
    Raissa

    Raissa New Member

    3
    0
    1
    29.12.2018
    weiblich
    Apple
    iPhone 11
    iOS
    Vertrag
    Vodafone Digital Prepaid
    Hallöchen

    wer hat Erfahrungen mit der prepaid VF-Digital gemacht ?
    Berichtet doch mal.!
    Ich überlege Telekom prepaid oder VF-Digital prepaid zunehmen .


    Zufrieden ? Was dort MUSS, ist das die Bankdaten hinterlegt werden müssen , was bei anderen prepaid Karten/Tarifen nicht benötigt wird.
    Lg Andrea
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
