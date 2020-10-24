/ Registrieren

Voicemail bei Penny Smart Mobile auf iPhone 11

Dieses Thema im Forum "Penny Mobil Forum + ja!mobil Forum" wurde erstellt von Brid, 24.10.2020 um 11:51 Uhr.

  1. 24.10.2020 um 11:51 Uhr #1
    Voicemail bei Penny Smart Mobile auf iPhone 11
    Hallo,
    habe ein neues iPhone 11 und die Voicemail bei meinem Penny Smart Mobile funktioniert nicht.
    Beim Versuch, einen Begrüßungstext aufzusprechen (in der Voicemail-Funktion beim iPhone), kommt beim Sichern die Fehlermeldung 1035, dass der Vorgang nicht abgeschlossen werden konnte. Die Mailbox springt auch nach unzähligem Klingeln nicht an. Funktioniert die denn wirklich? Wenn ich 4712 anrufe, wird nur gesagt, dass keine neuen Nachrichten da sind - ja klar, die Voicemail sprang ja auch nicht an.
    Was tun?
    Viele Grüße,
    Brid
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

