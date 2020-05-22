/ Registrieren

Whats App Gifs

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von elloco, 22.05.2020 um 11:43 Uhr.

  22.05.2020 um 11:43 Uhr
    elloco

    elloco New Member

    1
    0
    0
    Heute
    männlich
    Apple
    iOS
    Whats App Gifs
    Hallo Zusammen,

    ich bin neu hier und möchte mich für die schnelle Aufnahme bedanken.
    Nun zu meinem Problem:
    Bei den Whats App Gifs von mir und aud dem Handy meiner Frau gibt es leider extreme Unterschiede.
    Wir haben beide die selbe Version auf dem Iphone (XR meins und I8 meine Frau)2.20.51
    Nur wenn ich bei mir als Beispiel Milk and... suche kommen die putzigen Bärchen.
    Bei meiner Frau dagegen nicht. Dort kommen so gut wie keine niedlichen Gifs.
    Kann mir jemand sagen warum das so ist und was ich tun könnte?
    Bitte HILFE, denn sie liebt die süssen Bilder ;)

    DANKE

    Udo
     
