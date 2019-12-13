/ Registrieren

Whatsap stoatus funktioniert nicht

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 13.12.2019 um 15:46 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 13.12.2019 um 15:46 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsap stoatus funktioniert nicht
    meine kontackte haben auf whatsapp sachen im status aber ich kann sie nicht sehen sie werden mir einfach nicht angezeigt kann mir jemand helfen bitte?
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 13.12.2019 um 17:14 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.013
    104
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Whatsap stoatus funktioniert nicht
    alle kontakte müssen in deinem telefonbuch gespeichert sein und der status vom jeweiligen kontakt(z.b.unter "meine kontakte) freigegeben sein.
     
    Zitieren
    4. Auf dieses Thema antworten
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Whatsap stoatus funktioniert
  1. Hanni

    Bei WhatsApp kann ich nicht mehr schreiben

    Hanni, 17.12.2019 um 09:46 Uhr, im Forum: Huawei P20 Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    164
    textilfreshgmbh
    17.12.2019 um 15:42 Uhr
  2. octopussy9

    Iphone fährt Whatsapp nicht hoch

    octopussy9, 04.12.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    2
    Aufrufe:
    196
    textilfreshgmbh
    04.12.2019
  3. Katze17

    Neue Nummer, alten WhatsApp Chat weiternutzen

    Katze17, 25.11.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    331
    textilfreshgmbh
    25.11.2019
  4. Flohtechniker

    Whatsapp Bilder verschwinden

    Flohtechniker, 23.11.2019, im Forum: Allgemeine Handyfragen
    Antworten:
    2
    Aufrufe:
    283
    Flohtechniker
    23.11.2019
  5. Meikyne

    Whatsapp Onlinezeit früher als als die gelesene Nachricht

    Meikyne, 17.11.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    9
    Aufrufe:
    452
    Kirschpudding
    18.11.2019