/ Registrieren

WhatsApp auf neue Nummer übertrage

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 30.12.2019 um 19:53 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 30.12.2019 um 19:53 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    WhatsApp auf neue Nummer übertrage
    Hallo zusammen,

    ich habe eine neue Nummer bekommen und habe in WhatsApp die Übertragung durchgeführt. Leider habe ich beim starten der App auf meinem neuen Handy mit neuer Nummer eine PIN Abfrage erhalten. Leider kenne ich diesen PIN nicht und ich bekomme auch keine Email zugesendet mit einem neuen PIN. Ich habe daraufhin bei meiner alten Nummer versucht, die Verifizierung in 2 Schritten durchgeführt und eine neue email Adresse eingegeben. Leider auch ohne Erfolg. Was kann ich jetzt tun damit ich meinen WhatsApp Verlauf auf der neuen Nummer habe?

    Danke
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 30.12.2019 um 20:19 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.058
    106
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    WhatsApp auf neue Nummer übertrage
    im normalfall gehts du im alten handy mit alter sim bei whatsapp auf einstellungen/ account/nummern ändern.bist du diesen weg nicht beschritten?
     
    Zitieren
    4. Auf dieses Thema antworten
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - WhatsApp auf neue
  1. Karl Bayern

    Whatsapp verlangt: "[...] erlaube Whatsapp Zugriff auf deine Kontakte"

    Karl Bayern, 21.10.2019, im Forum: Android Forum
    Antworten:
    4
    Aufrufe:
    573
    Kirschpudding
    22.10.2019
  2. smarthelp

    Whatsapp Verlauf zusammenführen

    smarthelp, 05.10.2019, im Forum: Samsung Forum
    Antworten:
    7
    Aufrufe:
    1.244
    textilfreshgmbh
    05.10.2019
  3. Zocker88

    Whatsapp Verlauf löschen, Handy gestohlen

    Zocker88, 15.05.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    345
    Zocker88
    15.05.2019
  4. adwin22mobilfunk

    Whatsappverlauf auf Iphone ohne I-Cloud wiederherstellbar ?

    adwin22mobilfunk, 18.04.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    548
    Kirschpudding
    18.04.2019
  5. LBS

    Menü in WhatsApp sieht bei mir sehr seltsam aus, Chat-Einstellungen nicht auffindbar

    LBS, 24.03.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    450
    textilfreshgmbh
    27.03.2019