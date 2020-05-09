/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Backup geht nicht

09.05.2020

  09.05.2020 um 17:46 Uhr
    WhatsApp Backup geht nicht
    Hi, mein Problem ist, dass bei meinem neuen IPhone das Backup nicht wiedergeherstellt werden kann(WhatsApp). Was auch damit zutun haben kann ist, dass bei meinem alten IPhone das erstellen vom Backup auch sehr fragwürdig ist. Wenn ich dort auf Backup erstellen drücke, lädt es bis ca 20mb, bis es dann nicht mehr weitergeht. Demzufolge kann ich glaube ich kein richtiges Backup machen. Trotzdem sehe ich dann irgendwann dass ein Backup gemacht wurde (aber nur wenn ich beim neuen Handy auf Backup wiederherstellen drücke, beim alten Handy steht da immernoch 20mb geladen) . Das Backup kann dann aber nicht wie schon gesagt am neuen Handy übertragen werden. Hab wirklich schon gefühlt alles probiert (iCloud neu angemeldet, App gelöscht neu installiert, usw) hat jedoch alles nicht geklappt. Ich hoffe dass sie mir helfen können. Laufe seit dem mit 2 Handys rum
    Mfg
     
