Whatsapp backup vom Sonntag wiederherstellen ?

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 30.01.2020 um 10:23 Uhr.

  30.01.2020 um 10:23 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp backup vom Sonntag wiederherstellen ?
    Hallo zusammen,
    ich habe dummerweise einen Chat gelöscht den ich nun wiederhaben möchte - der aber auf dem letzten Backup schon nicht mehr drauf war.
    Ich hatte die App bereits gelöscht und das backup wiederhergestellt ...

    Ich denke ich brauche die Backup Version vom letzten Sonntag

    Ich habe gelesen dass ich über den Datei Manager zu den Whatsapp backups gelangen kann - und die vom Sonntag dann umbenennen könnte ...
    Das Problem ist nur dass ich im Dateimanager nichts dergleichen finde. Wo verstecken sich diese Files und wie komme ich da dran ?

    Kann mir hier bitte jemand helfen?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  30.01.2020 um 10:27 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp backup vom Sonntag wiederherstellen ?
    Es ist übrigens ein Ipone 8
     
  30.01.2020 um 10:36 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh
    So viel ich weiß, kann ein backup bei iPhones nur übe riTunes gemacht werden. Wurde der betr. Chat noch vor einem Backup gelöscht, sehe ich keine Möglichkeit ihn wieder herzustellen.

    Wie gesagt, das ist meine Meinung-vielleicht weiß jemand hier im Forum eine andere Lösung.
     
  30.01.2020 um 10:51 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp backup vom Sonntag wiederherstellen ?
    Das hatte ich gefunden... wie gesagt - das Problem ist nur dass ich eben diese Dateien nicht finden kann.

    So stellst du eine ältere lokale Backup-Datei wieder her

    Wenn du deine Daten von einem lokalen Backup wiederherstellen möchtest, folge diesen Schritten:
    1. Installiere eine Dateimanager-App.
    2. Navigiere im Dateimanager zu sdcard/WhatsApp/databases/. Falls deine Daten nicht auf der SD-Karte gespeichert werden, findest du sie wahrscheinlich auf dem internen Speicher oder in einem anderen Ordner, z. B. "internal storage" oder "main storage".
    3. Benenne die Datei, die du wiederherstellen möchtest, von msgstore-JJJJ-MM-TT.1.db.crypt12 zu msgstore.db.crypt12 um. Es ist möglich, dass du ältere Backups in einem älteren Format wie crypt9 oder crypt10 hast. Ändere nicht die Ziffern im crypt-Teil des Dateinamens.
    4. Deinstalliere WhatsApp und installiere es erneut.
     
