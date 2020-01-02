/ Registrieren

Whatsapp-Backups auf PC speichern

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone Forum" wurde erstellt von skorpion55, 02.01.2020 um 20:01 Uhr.

Schlagworte:
Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 02.01.2020 um 20:01 Uhr #1
    skorpion55

    skorpion55 New Member

    4
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Apple
    iphone 6s
    iOS
    T-Mobile
    Vertrag
    Whatsapp-Backups auf PC speichern
    Guten Tag,
    ich habe ein Whatsapp-Backup in meiner iCloud und möchte es natürlich auf meinem PC speichern. Es taucht aber in dem iDrive nicht auf. Was tun?
    Vielen Dank
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 02.01.2020 um 21:23 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.066
    108
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Whatsapp-Backups auf PC speichern
    Ich bin zwar mit iOS und iPhone betreffend WhatsApp weniger kompetent, aber es gibt anscheinend eine Möglichkeit WhatsApp Chats vom iPhone ohne iCloud zu speichern auf dem PC. Das soll (laut Google Suche) mit "Copy Trans Shelbee" funktionieren. Bitte mal die Google Suche zwecks Anleitung aufsuchen.
     
    Zitieren
    4. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  4. 02.01.2020 um 21:24 Uhr #3
    skorpion55

    skorpion55 New Member

    4
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Apple
    iphone 6s
    iOS
    T-Mobile
    Vertrag
    Whatsapp-Backups auf PC speichern
    ich habe keinen windows-pc. nur linux
     
    Zitieren
    5. Auf dieses Thema antworten
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Whatsapp Backups auf
  1. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp in Deutschland bald verboten?

    textilfreshgmbh, 29.12.2019 um 12:23 Uhr, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    233
    skorpion55
    02.01.2020 um 21:24 Uhr
  2. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp stellt Support ab 2020 für folgende Systeme ein

    textilfreshgmbh, 27.12.2019 um 19:03 Uhr, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    180
    textilfreshgmbh
    27.12.2019 um 19:03 Uhr
  3. Hanni

    Bei WhatsApp kann ich nicht mehr schreiben

    Hanni, 17.12.2019, im Forum: Huawei P20 Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    358
    textilfreshgmbh
    17.12.2019
  4. octopussy9

    Iphone fährt Whatsapp nicht hoch

    octopussy9, 04.12.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    2
    Aufrufe:
    239
    textilfreshgmbh
    04.12.2019
  5. Katze17

    Neue Nummer, alten WhatsApp Chat weiternutzen

    Katze17, 25.11.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    370
    textilfreshgmbh
    25.11.2019